Man dead after pulling knife during argument, sheriff’s office says

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in Laurel County.

The sheriff’s office says they responded on July 28 to a home off Indian Camp Road, about 11 miles west of London.

According to the sheriff’s office, two people had been involved in an argument. During the altercation, one of the people involved, 66-year-old Robert Turner of London, pulled a knife.

It’s not clear what exactly happened, but the sheriff’s office says Turner himself ended up getting stabbed.

Turner was later found still alive in the home, and the person who found him called 911. Deputies arriving at the scene ahead of paramedics performed CPR, but Turner was pronounced dead a short time later by the coroner.

The investigation into what happened is ongoing.

No arrests have been made, but the sheriff’s office says the case will eventually be presented to a Laurel County Grand Jury for consideration.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.