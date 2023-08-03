Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Police: Life-threatening injury shuts down Traffic on I-75 near Clays Ferry Bridge

Police: Life-threatening injury shuts down Traffic on I-75 near Clays Ferry Bridge
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are following a traffic standstill along I-75 near the Clays Ferry Bridge in Lexington.

Lexington police say at 8:01 Wednesday afternoon, officers responded to I-75 southbound past the 99-mile marker in reference to a report of a person injured on the interstate.

They say the person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police shut down southbound lanes during their investigation.

We are working to learn more information.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abby Dobie
Teacher killed in Woodford County crash
Chad Hostetler, 34.
Coroner identifies woman killed in Ky. crash involving ATV; man facing charges
Over the weekend, an unusual cloud formation showed up, without warning, in Central Kentucky.
Funnel cloud pops up in Central Kentucky without warning
FBI agents arrested Barry Saturday on Tuesday at his home on Laredo Drive.
Lexington man arrested in connection with January 6 riot
A Rockcastle County woman says her home was destroyed, and her 6-week-old puppy is missing,...
Kentucky home destroyed by fire; man arrested

Latest News

Police: Life-threatening injury shuts down Traffic on I-75 near Clays Ferry Bridge
WATCH | Police: Life-threatening injury shuts down Traffic on I-75 near Clays Ferry Bridge
Teachers head back to school next week, and those in Fayette County are starting off the school...
FCPS Superintendent looks ahead to new school year
Police say Andrea Willoughby was on an ATV early Sunday morning along Highway 213 South when a...
Community remembers Montgomery Co. woman killed in crash
Warrior was found on a strip mine and is now living with the Ferrells as they search for a...
Working for Warrior: Pike County family campaigning for colt found injured on strip mine