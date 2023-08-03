Some Kentucky districts struggling to hire bus drivers ahead of new school year

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The new school year will start for many across our region next week.

That’s the case in Pulaski County.

However, some districts are still struggling to find enough school bus drivers. Pulaski County officials say they will have enough to pick up all the district’s kids, but they could always use more drivers.

Pulaski County school leaders say people can apply for jobs here.

Together, Pulaski County school bus drivers typically travel 7,000 miles every single day. The challenge now is to make sure that everyone who sits in this seat is trained, qualified, and, most importantly, they want to be there.

School leaders say they are struggling to hire enough to fill all the routes and have substitute drivers.

“We have been able to reduce the number of routes by four. Some have combined routes in those areas we could combine,” said Superintendant Patrick Richardson.

Richardson says there are other benefits of driving a school bus, other than the $13 to $13.50 an hour. He says they can also qualify for other financial benefits as well.

