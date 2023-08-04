Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Calm Saturday with Rain Looming for Sunday

7-day WKYT
7-day WKYT(WSI Max)
By Alexa Minton
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A steamy Saturday ahead with temps settling in the mid to upper 80s. It will feel nice and muggy outdoors so make sure to stay hydrated as you go about your day! These temps while uncomfortable are pretty on brand for our weather in August. Rain will hopefully stay away, but the humidity levels are indicative of a potential for a pop-up shower or two across the state.

Sunday might bring about some severe storm chances, with some strong thunderstorms effecting the region in the midday hours. The Storm Prediciton Center has issued a slight (Level 2) risk for Sunday. Mostly a wind risk with small associated hail and tornado risks. The biggest focus should be on localized flash flooding and potentially damaging winds. Make sure you have the WKYT Weather app for all the latest updates as we track these storms!

Have a Good Weekend!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner identified the victim as 18-year-old Braxton Willoughby of Mt. Sterling.
Teen hit, killed by tire in I-75 construction zone
New regulations on delta 8 and hemp-derived substances went into effect in Kentucky on August 1.
Kentucky’s new regulations on delta-8 now in effect
Coltin Claypoole was a member of the Mason County High School football team, head coach Joe...
Kentucky high school student killed in crash
Police say Andrea Willoughby was on an ATV early Sunday morning along Highway 213 South when a...
Community remembers Montgomery Co. woman killed in crash
Abby Dobie
Teacher killed in Woodford County crash

Latest News

FastCast - early morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Strong to severe thunderstorms show up on Sunday.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Mainly steamy into the weekend & storms by Sunday
Heavy rain and thunderstorms are rolling through the region early today and may cause some...
WATCH | Chris Bailey's FastCast for Thursday, August 3rd
radar
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Focuses on the Weekend