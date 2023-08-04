Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Calm Saturday with Rain Looming for Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A steamy Saturday ahead with temps settling in the mid to upper 80s. It will feel nice and muggy outdoors so make sure to stay hydrated as you go about your day! These temps while uncomfortable are pretty on brand for our weather in August. Rain will hopefully stay away, but the humidity levels are indicative of a potential for a pop-up shower or two across the state.

Sunday might bring about some severe storm chances, with some strong thunderstorms effecting the region in the midday hours. The Storm Prediciton Center has issued a slight (Level 2) risk for Sunday. Mostly a wind risk with small associated hail and tornado risks. The biggest focus should be on localized flash flooding and potentially damaging winds. Make sure you have the WKYT Weather app for all the latest updates as we track these storms!

Have a Good Weekend!

