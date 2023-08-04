Everyday Kentucky
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Cats host Media Day at Kroger Field

UK season opener is Sept. 2 against Ball State
Mark Stoops and his Wildcats hosted the annual Media Day on Friday.
By Steve Moss
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There are only 29 more sleeps until the football Wildcats open their season against Ball State on Sept. 2.

On Friday, coach Mark Stoops and his team met with reporters and photographers for UK’s annual Media Day.

Stoops, who begins his 11th season in Lexington, started the day by mentioning how college football has changed since he became a head coach.

“I think last year was the first year that it just kind of hit me, hit us, like right in the face, what you’re dealing with,” Stoops said of name, image and likeness, and the transfer portal. “You’re dealing with change.”

“We’re adapting,” he added.

Like Will Levis before him, new UK quarterback Devin Leary is a portal guy, a place where the Wildcats and Stoops have made immediate in-roads. Barring something unforeseen, Leary will be the starter against Ball State.

“Devin is a natural leader,” Stoops said. “He still wants to work and take care of his own backyard, ultimately finding his voice and finding that leadership role to whatever level it goes to.”

“He’s got a great way about him,” offensive coordinator Liam Coen said. “He just has a really nice way of connecting with people, just so naturally. And he’s a really high football IQ kid. He loves the game. He studies the game.”

Defensively, the Cats will be anchored up front by All-American candidate Deone Walker.

“We can be Top 5 in the country,” Walker said. “We’ve just got to stay motivated, keep our leadership and hold each other accountable.”

