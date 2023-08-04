Commonwealth of Kindness: Club helps clothe thousands of Lexington kids

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Founded in 1948, the Lexington Woman’s Club has a strong tradition of making a difference in our community, especially in terms of clothing.

Elementary students in Fayette County will start the new school year in style, thanks to the generosity of the Lexington Woman’s Club.

“I had a little boy that only had the clothes on his back when he came. That was all he had. He didn’t have anything else at home. So he just couldn’t believe somebody was doing this for him,” said Renea Dixon, the club’s president.

For 30-plus years, the Lexington Woman’s Club has been dressing children in Fayette County.

“So they started in a closet in Ashland Elementary School,” said Dixon. “Their budget was $250.”

The club dressed around 125 students, to begin with. They now dress over 1,600 students every year. That’s over 70,000 children in total.

“Family resource counselors at the elementary school, they figure out who has the need,” said Dixon.

Then, once the paperwork is complete, it’s “shopping” time!

“All the kids are absolutely excited. They come by school bus with their family resource counselor and they get to go shopping. It is them picking out their clothing,” said Beth Hill, co-chair of Lexington Woman’s Club Clothing Center.

Once the students arrive at the clothing center, each student gets to pick out seven pairs of underwear, seven pairs of socks, two new outfits, two to three gently used outfits, a coat, hat, gloves and more.

“The goal is to dress any child that needs it so that they can hold their head high when they walk through the hallways at school,” said Dixon.

Students also get to pick out a toy and book before their “shopping” spree ends. A day full of excitement made possible through the hard work of volunteers and priceless moments for all parties involved.

“They’re quite amazed with that of i really get to keep this? It’s it’s very moving, and we have a wonderful time doing it because the reward is seeing the children’s faces when you finish dressing that child,” said Hill.

It costs $50 to clothe a child. If you would like to make a donation to help out, you can visit the Lexington Woman’s Club’s website.

The generosity of the Lexington Woman’s Club doesn’t end there. They also provide a scholarship to one non-traditional female undergraduate student at UK, as well as a cash scholarship to a high school senior in Fayette County.

