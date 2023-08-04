Everyday Kentucky
Davis, Lakers agree to $186 million extension

Former Wildcat locked in with LA until 2028
Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) shoots over the double team of Pelicans forward Larry Nance...
Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) shoots over the double team of Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. (22) and guard Trey Murphy III (25) in the first half Tuesday (March 14) at Smoothie King Center. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By Steve Moss
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WKYT) - Anthony Davis and the Lakers have agreed to a three-year, $186 million contract extension that will keep the former Wildcat in Los Angeles through 2028.

Davis had two years left on his current deal with the Lakers.

Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Davis’ deal is the richest annual extension in NBA history, at $62 million.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

