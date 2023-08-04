Davis, Lakers agree to $186 million extension

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WKYT) - Anthony Davis and the Lakers have agreed to a three-year, $186 million contract extension that will keep the former Wildcat in Los Angeles through 2028.

Davis had two years left on his current deal with the Lakers.

Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Davis’ deal is the richest annual extension in NBA history, at $62 million.

BREAKING: Lakers star Anthony Davis has agreed on a three-year $186M max extension, tying him to franchise thru 2028 for total of $270M-plus, @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. Davis lands richest annual extension in NBA history at $62M. pic.twitter.com/bf9kWgD7uz — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 4, 2023

