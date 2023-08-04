Davis, Lakers agree to $186 million extension
Former Wildcat locked in with LA until 2028
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WKYT) - Anthony Davis and the Lakers have agreed to a three-year, $186 million contract extension that will keep the former Wildcat in Los Angeles through 2028.
Davis had two years left on his current deal with the Lakers.
Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Davis’ deal is the richest annual extension in NBA history, at $62 million.
