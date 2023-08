LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Golden Alert is out in Laurel County.

The sheriff’s is looking for 60-year-old Casper Burkhart.

He was last seen just before nine Friday morning, walking along U.S. 25.

The sheriff’s office says he has medical conditions.

If you see him call the sheriff’s office.

