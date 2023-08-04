Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Good Question: When will Kentuckians be able to legally wager on sports using betting apps?

Sports betting
Sports betting(MGN)
By Victor Puente
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We recently learned new details about the future of sports betting in Kentucky, and it turns out a viewer was waiting for those answers.

For today’s Good Question, Karen asks, “When will we be able to legally wager on sports betting using sites such as FanDuel or Draft Kings?”

This question came to us in June, but we didn’t have an answer until last month.

MORE: Sports betting goes live in Kentucky this September

You’ll be able to use those apps on September 28. That is the day online sports betting is allowed to go into effect in the Commonwealth.

However, you will be able to place bets before that; you’ll just have to do it in person. Retail locations will open on September 7, which is the same day the NFL season starts.

All Kentucky horse tracks, and the Kentucky Speedway, will be allowed to open in-person sportsbooks. And, unlike most states where you have to be 21, as long as you are 18 or older, you’ll be able to place bets in Kentucky.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner identified the victim as 18-year-old Braxton Willoughby of Mt. Sterling.
Teen hit, killed by tire in I-75 construction zone
New regulations on delta 8 and hemp-derived substances went into effect in Kentucky on August 1.
Kentucky’s new regulations on delta-8 now in effect
Police say Andrea Willoughby was on an ATV early Sunday morning along Highway 213 South when a...
Community remembers Montgomery Co. woman killed in crash
Abby Dobie
Teacher killed in Woodford County crash
The sheriff’s office says they responded on July 28 to a home off Indian Camp Road, about 11...
Man dead after pulling knife during argument, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Man accused of killing Kentucky deputy back in courtroom Friday
WATCH | Man accused of killing Kentucky deputy back in courtroom Friday
Sheangshang is facing a list of charges, including murder and assault.
Man accused of killing Kentucky deputy back in courtroom Friday
Ambulance
Kentucky high school student killed in crash
Earthquake seismograph
Earthquake detected in Central Kentucky