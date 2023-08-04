Good Question: When will Kentuckians be able to legally wager on sports using betting apps?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We recently learned new details about the future of sports betting in Kentucky, and it turns out a viewer was waiting for those answers.

For today’s Good Question, Karen asks, “When will we be able to legally wager on sports betting using sites such as FanDuel or Draft Kings?”

This question came to us in June, but we didn’t have an answer until last month.

You’ll be able to use those apps on September 28. That is the day online sports betting is allowed to go into effect in the Commonwealth.

However, you will be able to place bets before that; you’ll just have to do it in person. Retail locations will open on September 7, which is the same day the NFL season starts.

All Kentucky horse tracks, and the Kentucky Speedway, will be allowed to open in-person sportsbooks. And, unlike most states where you have to be 21, as long as you are 18 or older, you’ll be able to place bets in Kentucky.

