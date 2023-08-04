Everyday Kentucky
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Mainly steamy into the weekend & storms by Sunday

Strong to severe thunderstorms show up on Sunday.
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - You’ll likely see highs return to normal this afternoon. Throw in the humidity and you have yourself a steamy day! Severe storms could be here by Sunday.

The heat isn’t going to get out of control but it will be pretty uncomfortable. Highs will probably hover around 85-90 degrees over the next few days. When you consider the humidity, it will feel pretty sticky at times. As far as rain chances are concerned, it will be mainly dry on Friday & Saturday. I can’t rule out an isolated shower or thunderstorm for either day.

Storms will increase on Sunday. There is a SLIGHT RISK of severe weather on Sunday. The primary threat is strong winds. You might encounter some hail or even an isolated tornado. Don’t lock in too tightly on the tornadic risk because it does remain pretty low. All of this will be followed up by some more rounds of scattered storms blowing through the region.

Take care of each other!

