Kentucky high school student killed in crash

The sheriff's office says the crash happened Thursday evening on Kentucky 3056, east of the Moyer Road intersection.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MASON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky high school student is dead after a crash in Mason County.

The sheriff’s office says the crash happened Thursday evening on Kentucky 3056, east of the Moyer Road intersection.

Deputies say a truck went off the road and hit multiple trees and telephone poles. The 17-year-old driver died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office confirmed that the person was a Mason County High School student but did not confirm their name.

Three other juveniles in the car were hurt. We are working to get an update on their conditions.

This is a developing story.

