Kentucky man credits St. Jude for giving him more time with his brother

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - When Danny Thomas first opened St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in 1962, he vowed to change the lives of thousands of children and their families.

Now, 60 years later, his compassion is felt across this country, including right here in Lexington.

For one man, he credits St. Jude for giving him more time with his brother thanks to the treatments and research of St. Jude.

Mark Wadlington has a very personal connection to St. Jude, so personal that he’s spent years supporting the lifesaving mission of the Memphis hospital.

“My mom’s journal, when you read through it, she talks about what a tremendous place St. Jude is. She says if you can’t get in here and see it firsthand, you just don’t know,” said Mark Wadlington.

St. Jude took his family in when they needed them most nearly 40 years ago.

In 1984, his athletic and seemingly healthy older brother Tim suffered a back injury in the 7th grade; that injury would require surgery and lead to a concerning find.

“Basically, following that surgery, they had taken my mom and dad aside to let them know he had found a rather large mass. It had grown substantially to where it was wrapped around the spine and filled most of the cavity of the abdominal area,” said Wadlington.

Doctors determined it was Ewing Sarcoma, a rare type of bone cancer.

Living in western Kentucky, Mark’s family had only heard of St. Jude, but in February 1985, it would become a place of hope.

In reading the journals Mark’s mother kept at the time, you quickly learn the immediate first impression St. Jude made on her.

“She made a comment; she said the work done at St. Jude is remarkable. Now, this is Feb. 19. Okay, so it did not take her long to walk in the doors of St. Jude and go, this is a different place,” said Wadlington.

Mark watched as Tim bravely faced his cancer with radiation and chemo, putting his full trust in the doctors at St. Jude.

“We weren’t sure what was going to happen, and the St. Jude doctors didn’t know, but the whole caliber of St. Jude is they are going to do everything they possibly can do to throw every book at it that they can. And given the research and their reach to other research around the world, they were going to do their best to see what they could do for Tim,” said Wadlington.

Tim wasn’t expected to live more than a year. The Wadlington’s got five years, thanks to treatment at St. Jude.

In 1989, Tim died, but his legacy lives on.

Tim donated his body to be studied, and through that act, doctors were able to make advancements in treatment for his type of cancer.

His family has never forgotten their time in Memphis. They still have letters doctors wrote them.

Mark would go on to raise money for St. Jude by running a marathon and being a hero for other patients.

Tim’s story might not have a happy ending, but he got more time with his brother thanks to St. Jude, and for that, Mark Wadlington will always be grateful.

“It’s a place a place of compassion, a place of love, it’s a place where St. Jude becomes a family, it’s not just protocols and procedure,” said Mark Wadlington.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.