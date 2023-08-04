The Lexington Theatre Company brings ‘Memphis’ to the stage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The sounds of Beale Street and rock-n-roll will fill the lexington opera house Thursday night as the musical ”Memphis” opens.

It’s the second production this summer by the lexington theatre company.

The company brings in Broadway veterans to work with local talent and aspiring college students.

“Memphis” centers on the relationship between a white radio DJ and a Black club singer.

“We are really excited about our community (the Lexington community) coming together and experiencing this story together and bearing witness to what happened before, what we never want to happen again, and how we can come together and move forward,” said Lydia Franklin-Smith with the Lexington Theatre Company

Performances are at 7:30 Friday and saturday evenings and with matinees this weekend.

You can purchase tickets on the Lexington Theatre Company’s website.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.