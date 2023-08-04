The Lexington Theatre Company’s production of ‘Memphis’ on stage this weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Theatre Company’s production of “Memphis” -- a musical with a message -- is on stage this weekend at the Lexington Opera House.

“This show has people leaping onto their feet, they are clapping. They are tapping their toes. They are humming along,” said Lyndy Franklin Smith, the company’s co-founder and artistic director. “It is a joyous celebration with a powerful message.”

The musical centers on the relationship between a white radio DJ and a black club singer in a 1950s city divided by race.

“The story: it is so important today. Those of us in news just know some of things in the last three years that we had to cover tells us there are still divisions,” said WUKY radio’s Karyn Czar, who plays two roles in the production of Memphis.

In addition to Broadway veterans and aspiring college students from across the country, The Lexington Theatre Company’s production includes local talent. “I know how lucky I am because I look at 18 months ago, and I thought I would never be on stage again,” Czar was diagnosed with cancer.

Despite daily rounds of chemotherapy, she didn’t want to pass up being in this show. “It’s hard because when I come on stage, I think, ‘What if this is my last opening? What if this is my last show? What if this is the last?’ But I remember that you can’t play those mind games. You have to go on, and I think of the positives,” Czar said.

Memphis also features Lexington native Cole Campbell.

“I grew up in church singing gospel music and eventually venturing out singing other genres. I did not get into musical theater until 2015,” Campbell said.

Now, he’s also getting a taste of what it’s like on Broadway. “To be able to tell this story of diversity and to talk about someone’s appreciation for something cultural that they can identify with bears a heavy responsibility, but I am grateful that I get to tell it, especially at home in Lexington,” Campbell said. Bringing a musical to the stage is a huge undertaking. Then, add in the challenge of getting an audience when there is confusion over whether the Lexington Opera House is open.

The venue is open for this weekend’s performances before it closes what’s expected to be three weeks of balcony repairs.

Even without the more than 200 seats in the balcony this weekend, there are still other hundreds of other seats to see the musical.

“Come on out and enjoy with us, and not miss this opportunity because this show is so powerful. The story is incredible,” Franklin Smith said.

