Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Man accused of killing Kentucky deputy back in courtroom Friday

Man accused of killing Kentucky deputy back in courtroom Friday
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Scott County deputy’s accused killer was in court Friday morning.

Steven Sheangshang is facing a murder charge in Scott County.

Police say he shot and killed Deputy Caleb Conley during a traffic stop back in May.

He’s also accused of carjacking a Georgetown couple at gunpoint and shooting a man in Lexington.

Sheangshang pleaded not guilty during his arraignment this morning for his Scott County charges. His next Scott County hearing is September 1.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner identified the victim as 18-year-old Braxton Willoughby of Mt. Sterling.
Teen hit, killed by tire in I-75 construction zone
New regulations on delta 8 and hemp-derived substances went into effect in Kentucky on August 1.
Kentucky’s new regulations on delta-8 now in effect
Police say Andrea Willoughby was on an ATV early Sunday morning along Highway 213 South when a...
Community remembers Montgomery Co. woman killed in crash
Abby Dobie
Teacher killed in Woodford County crash
The sheriff’s office says they responded on July 28 to a home off Indian Camp Road, about 11...
Man dead after pulling knife during argument, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Man accused of killing Kentucky deputy back in courtroom Friday
WATCH | Man accused of killing Kentucky deputy back in courtroom Friday
Ambulance
Kentucky high school student killed in crash
Earthquake seismograph
Earthquake detected in Central Kentucky
The crash happened Friday morning on Cynthiana Road near Corporate Boulevard. The motorcycle...
Man dies in Georgetown motorcycle crash