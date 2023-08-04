Man accused of killing Kentucky deputy back in courtroom Friday

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Scott County deputy’s accused killer was in court Friday morning.

Steven Sheangshang is facing a murder charge in Scott County.

Police say he shot and killed Deputy Caleb Conley during a traffic stop back in May.

He’s also accused of carjacking a Georgetown couple at gunpoint and shooting a man in Lexington.

Sheangshang pleaded not guilty during his arraignment this morning for his Scott County charges. His next Scott County hearing is September 1.

