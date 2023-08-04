Man dies in Georgetown motorcycle crash

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Georgetown.

The crash happened Friday morning on Cynthiana Road near Corporate Boulevard. The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved.

Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says the motorcyclist was an adult man. He died at the scene.

Assistant Police Chief Josh Nash says a reconstruction unit is investigating what led up to the crash.

Sutton says there was thick fog in the area at the time it happened.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy on the victim’s body. His name has not been released.

The crash happened just hours after another serious motorcycle crash in Lexington.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.