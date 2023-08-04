Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Man dies in Georgetown motorcycle crash

(WITN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Georgetown.

The crash happened Friday morning on Cynthiana Road near Corporate Boulevard. The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved.

Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says the motorcyclist was an adult man. He died at the scene.

Assistant Police Chief Josh Nash says a reconstruction unit is investigating what led up to the crash.

Sutton says there was thick fog in the area at the time it happened.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy on the victim’s body. His name has not been released.

The crash happened just hours after another serious motorcycle crash in Lexington.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner identified the victim as 18-year-old Braxton Willoughby of Mt. Sterling.
Teen hit, killed by tire in I-75 construction zone
New regulations on delta 8 and hemp-derived substances went into effect in Kentucky on August 1.
Kentucky’s new regulations on delta-8 now in effect
Police say Andrea Willoughby was on an ATV early Sunday morning along Highway 213 South when a...
Community remembers Montgomery Co. woman killed in crash
Abby Dobie
Teacher killed in Woodford County crash
The sheriff’s office says they responded on July 28 to a home off Indian Camp Road, about 11...
Man dead after pulling knife during argument, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Police examined the motorcycle on its side, as well as a tree near the scene of the crash.
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in early morning Lexington crash
FastCast - early morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Strong to severe thunderstorms show up on Sunday.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Mainly steamy into the weekend & storms by Sunday
The Clark County community has a chance to give their feedback on a project that could keep...
Meeting held to discuss expanding bypass in Clark Co.