Meeting held to discuss expanding bypass in Clark Co.

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Clark County community has a chance to give their feedback on a project that could keep truck traffic out of downtown.

It’s a project that many have actually been asking to see.

In a small town where you’re sure to run into someone you know, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that 200 Winchester neighbors filled the Veterans Memorial Parkway Extension project information session Thursday night.

“The first phase of the Eastern Bypass project, I remember my dad sold the right away through our farm out on Kentucky 15, you know, over 20 years ago,” said Winchester resident Sam Williams.

Two decades later, Williams is hopeful he may finally see the project begin.

“Dad passed away a few years ago, and I get asked to this day, what are you going to build on that farm out there? Are you going to build us a place to eat? A place we can go shopping? Really, my answer is it’s hard to invest in a road to nowhere,” Williams said. “And that’s what we have on the Eastern Bypass around Winchester.”

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the main purpose of the project is to improve east-west connectivity between the main roads that radiate from the center of Winchester into the southern half of Clark County.

“Winchester is a growing town. This gives them more options for staying out of downtown if they can, especially a lot of the thru traffic that needs to get to the interstate from various locations south,” said District 7 Design Section Supervisor Joshua Samples.

Samples says the project would provide more access to I-64 and the Bert T. Combs Mountain Parkway.

“We’ve been working on it for a long time, it’s been on the books. But we’ve got more funding for it,” Samples said.

They are now trying to move forward with the plans once again.

Samples says it would be at least a couple of years before any construction actually begins.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.