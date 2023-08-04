Motorcyclist seriously hurt in early morning Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A motorcyclist is seriously hurt after an early morning crash in Lexington.

Police say the crash happened around 1:44 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Tates Creek Road and Turkey Foot Road.

Police say the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved.

WKYT’s photographer saw the motorcycle on its side near a median. Police were examining a nearby tree with flashlights.

A lieutenant confirmed that first responders rushed the motorcyclist to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A reconstruction team is working to determine what led up to the crash.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.