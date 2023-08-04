Everyday Kentucky
MSU offering identity theft protection after cyberattack

Hands on a backlit keyboard
Hands on a backlit keyboard(Colin / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Morehead State University says they will offer identity theft protection to all students and employees this coming school year.

It’s in response to a cyber attack that happened last month.

According to the Herald Leader, the cyberattack was discovered in mid-July when the campus experienced a technology service disruption.

The university says a limited number of computers and systems were affected, and no personal data was believed to be compromised.

