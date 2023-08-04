Mt Sterling family claims Amazon driver stole money order from their front porch

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - We have all heard of porch pirates stealing packages from people’s front doors, but for one Mount Sterling family, they say an Amazon delivery driver was the one doing the stealing.

For Wallace McCowan and his family, they had never faced any other issues with mail other than receiving someone else’s in their mailbox, that is, until just a few weeks ago.

“I’m just so shocked about it that somebody we trust could go do things like that,” Wallace McCowan said.

It was on July 18 that McCowan’s wife had taped a money order to their front door for UPS to pick up something he says she has been doing for several years.

“When the UPS man comes up, he grabs it and checks it, makes sure it’s the right amount of money, and then they send her a text that they had delivered her package,” McCowan said.

The only difference this time was that McCowan’s wife had placed the envelope outside a day early, so when they went to check on it and noticed it was gone, they searched around the property to see if it had blown away.

“And then I decided to look back on the video, and that’s when I noticed the Amazon driver approaching the package that he delivered, but he was acting strangely, and he grabbed the letter,” McCowan said.

McCowan’s doorbell camera captured the Amazon driver taking the $200 money order and leaving the home.

“He’s a porch pirate; even though he works for the company, I know the company pays him well enough that he ain’t got to do things like that,” McCowan said.

McCowan says he and his wife contacted Amazon but received no help. The couple also filed a police report with the Mount Sterling police, who say this is an ongoing investigation.

“It’s bad when you don’t answer the phone calls and all this good stuff and just push it under the rug and act like this guy is doing good stuff when he’s really doing bad stuff,” McCowan said.

We have reached out to Amazon, and they say they are looking into the matter.

