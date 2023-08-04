Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

No charges will be filed against Cardi B after throwing mic at concertgoer

Cardi B fights back after a concert goer throws a drink at her during her Las Vegas performance.
Cardi B fights back after a concert goer throws a drink at her during her Las Vegas performance.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Battery charges against rapper Cardi B have been dropped, according to Las Vegas police.

Last Saturday, a concertgoer reported being hit by an object from the stage and filed a complaint.

Video of the incident on social media shows it started with someone in the crowd splashing the performer with a drink and Cardi B responded by throwing her microphone at the person.

Security guards rushed the stage to subdue the confrontation.

On Thursday, Las Vegas police announced the case was closed for insufficient evidence and no charges will be filed.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner identified the victim as 18-year-old Braxton Willoughby of Mt. Sterling.
Teen hit, killed by tire in I-75 construction zone
New regulations on delta 8 and hemp-derived substances went into effect in Kentucky on August 1.
Kentucky’s new regulations on delta-8 now in effect
Police say Andrea Willoughby was on an ATV early Sunday morning along Highway 213 South when a...
Community remembers Montgomery Co. woman killed in crash
Abby Dobie
Teacher killed in Woodford County crash
The sheriff’s office says they responded on July 28 to a home off Indian Camp Road, about 11...
Man dead after pulling knife during argument, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

FILE- A memorial is made outside the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where 17 students and...
Congressional delegation tours blood-stained halls where Parkland school massacre happened
File - Driver Jose Viveros delivers beverages in the Little Tokyo district of Los Angeles,...
US hiring slows in July: Employers add a still-solid 187,000 jobs; unemployment dips to 3.5%
United States' Rose Lavelle, center, talks with a referee after receiving a yellow card during...
Underwhelming US team slumps into Women’s World Cup knockout game against familiar foe
Man dies in Georgetown motorcycle crash