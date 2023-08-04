Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Preparations being finalized for Kentucky’s big political picnic

The annual Fancy Farm Picnic is on Saturday. The tiny town of Fancy Farm in Graves County...
The annual Fancy Farm Picnic is on Saturday. The tiny town of Fancy Farm in Graves County swells when thousands come out for the large picnic.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a big political weekend in Western Kentucky.

The annual Fancy Farm Picnic is on Saturday.

The tiny town of Fancy Farm in Graves County swells when thousands come out for the large picnic. Friday, the BBQ pork and mutton started slow cooking and, on Saturday, people will come for food, bingo and political speaking.

Both Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Governor Andy Beshear made several stops Friday. Both were in Paducah for various luncheons put on by the respective Republican and Democratic parties.

On Saturday, they will appear together and speak from the stage at Fancy Farm.

It’s the 143rd annual event that is a fundraiser for St. Jerome’s Parish. But it’s also the unofficial kick-off to the fall political season, and it’s always held on the first Saturday in August.

“Certainly, for Kentucky, there is not a better political venue that brings both sides together. Not just one side or one rally. But two parties together on a single stage. And all those supporters coming in,” said Steven Elder, Fancy Farm political chairman.

It is expected to be the most crowded Fancy Farm we have seen in several years, possibly since 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic had a big impact on the event, and this year’s governor’s race is expected to draw a lot of interest in the event.

Fancy Farm’s picnic has also been labeled the world’s largest based on the amount of food served and the number of people attending.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner identified the victim as 18-year-old Braxton Willoughby of Mt. Sterling.
Teen hit, killed by tire in I-75 construction zone
New regulations on delta 8 and hemp-derived substances went into effect in Kentucky on August 1.
Kentucky’s new regulations on delta-8 now in effect
Coltin Claypoole was a member of the Mason County High School football team, head coach Joe...
Kentucky high school student killed in crash
Police say Andrea Willoughby was on an ATV early Sunday morning along Highway 213 South when a...
Community remembers Montgomery Co. woman killed in crash
Abby Dobie
Teacher killed in Woodford County crash

Latest News

Schools are getting ready to welcome students back into the classroom, and soon enough,...
Woodford Co. Schools superintendant shares how the community can keep students safe on their way to class
Hands on a backlit keyboard
MSU offering identity theft protection after cyberattack
Coroner identifies man killed in Georgetown motorcycle crash
WATCH | Coroner identifies man killed in Georgetown motorcycle crash
Mt Sterling family claims Amazon driver stole money order from their front porch
WATCH | Mt Sterling family claims Amazon driver stole money order from their front porch