Preparations being finalized for Kentucky’s big political picnic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a big political weekend in Western Kentucky.

The annual Fancy Farm Picnic is on Saturday.

The tiny town of Fancy Farm in Graves County swells when thousands come out for the large picnic. Friday, the BBQ pork and mutton started slow cooking and, on Saturday, people will come for food, bingo and political speaking.

Pork and mutton will slow cook for 18 hours. The stage is getting set for the annual Fancy Farm picnic in Graves County. More at 5pm and 6pm @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/PvYPoGn78D — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) August 4, 2023

Both Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Governor Andy Beshear made several stops Friday. Both were in Paducah for various luncheons put on by the respective Republican and Democratic parties.

On Saturday, they will appear together and speak from the stage at Fancy Farm.

It’s the 143rd annual event that is a fundraiser for St. Jerome’s Parish. But it’s also the unofficial kick-off to the fall political season, and it’s always held on the first Saturday in August.

“Certainly, for Kentucky, there is not a better political venue that brings both sides together. Not just one side or one rally. But two parties together on a single stage. And all those supporters coming in,” said Steven Elder, Fancy Farm political chairman.

It is expected to be the most crowded Fancy Farm we have seen in several years, possibly since 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic had a big impact on the event, and this year’s governor’s race is expected to draw a lot of interest in the event.

Fancy Farm’s picnic has also been labeled the world’s largest based on the amount of food served and the number of people attending.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.