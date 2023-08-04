Everyday Kentucky
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Tickets for 2023 St. Jude Dream Home sell out!

All prizes, including the house, will be given away LIVE on WKYT on Thursday, September 28th.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tickets are now sold out for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home in Lexington, and we want to thank our sponsors and everyone who entered!

Because of you, Central Kentucky, we had a record-breaking year raising $700,000 for the children of St. Jude!

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is focused on saving lives. No parent ever sees a bill from St. Jude!

Who will win a half-million-dollar Dream home? Find out Thursday, September 28th on WKYT!

