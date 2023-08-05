Everyday Kentucky
13 ‘Back to School Rallies’ hosted in Central Ky.

More than 5,000 backpacks full of school supplies were given away at the events.
More than 5,000 backpacks full of school supplies were given away at the events.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The YMCA of Central Kentucky, in partnership with Setzer Properties, Fayette County Public Schools, United Way of the Bluegrass, CHI St. Joseph Health, and Baumann Paper Company hosted the annual Back to School Rallies Saturday.

“We’re here to celebrate back to school season,” said Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton. “Excitement is in the air. these rallies are being held across our city and they’re providing an opportunity of students of all ages to get a free backpack that’s full.”

The annual Back to School Rallies were held at 13 community sites across Fayette, Franklin, and Jessamine Counties from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 5,000 children received backpacks full of school supplies so they can start school with the tools to be successful.

“Earlier this week at the North Y we had our annual packing party for the backpacks and I walked in to see how it was going and it was really one of those wonderful moments where you see the community come together to support students and families in the city,” said President and CEO of the YMCA of Central Kentucky, Paula Anderson.

The events were free for families with children in elementary, middle, and high school.

“If you are a parent, a grandparent, an aunt, an uncle, just someone who cares about our children and their education, please step up and continue your support. They are our future,” said Mayor Gorton.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

