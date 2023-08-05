4-star quarterback Stone Saunders picks Kentucky

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKYT) - Stone Saunders, considered the one of the top quarterbacks in the class of 2025, has committed to UK. Most recruiting services have Saunders as a four-star prospect.

The junior out of Bishop McDevitt in Pennsylvania had narrowed his list to Georgia, Kentucky, Miami, Michigan and Nebraska.

After a sophomore campaign where he led his team to a state title, the 6′2″, 200 pound QB was named the 2022-23 Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year.

Mr. PA Football last year, he has already racked up 100 touchdown passes in his career.

