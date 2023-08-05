Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Mainly Dry and Steamy Temps for Saturday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Steamy temps ahead for your Saturday with temps settling in the upper 80s. It’s going to be a muggy day ahead so stay hydrated if you are spending extra time outdoors. Rain chances are small for Saturday, but there is a chance we could see some pop-up showers in the middle parts of the afternoon. They will be both light and short-lived so no need to cancel your outdoor plans entirely.

There is a severe threat out for Sunday, and it’s been upgraded to a Slight risk. Our primary concern is going to be strong wind gusts as we could see winds around 40mph in parts of the Sunday late evening. Make sure you have the WKYT Weather app for all the latest updates as we track these storms!

After we get through Sunday - our next active storm system will head our way on Thursday with a shift towards our active weather pattern.

Have a Good Weekend!

