Athletic trainer highlights importance of AEDs heading into high school football season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In just two weeks, Friday night lights return to the Commonwealth. High school football will be underway.

Still on the minds of many is the scary moment Damar Hamlin with the Buffalo Bills went into cardiac arrest on the field, and just weeks ago, Bronny James (LeBron James’ son) went into cardiac arrest.

These stories remind us of the importance of AEDs, and UK Sports Medicine says this year it’s really important you know how to use one.

When it comes to a medical emergency, especially any cardiac-related incident, it’s seconds that matter. Not minutes.

“This is in terms of what will result in a successful rehabilitation of that athlete and what will have some more adverse outcomes,” said Outreach Athletic Trainer Allie Schanck.

Like we saw last week when 18-year-old Bronny James went into cardiac arrest during a basketball practice, or earlier this year when Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during a Bills game, it was the athletic trainers that got to these players first.

“When there’s a delay or not an athletic trainer there, that’s when we see these more tragic outcomes. So parents, ask if your school has an athletic trainer, see if they have emergency action plans that are specific for each venue,” said Schanck.

Allie Schanck is an Outreach Athletic Trainer working in Garrard County Schools. Schanck has a portable AED with her at every game and every practice. They’ve ensured an AED is always within a minute’s distance..at the most. But she says this isn’t the case in every district.

“A lot of us athletic trainers look at it in a way that if you’re able to afford to have athletics, you should be able to afford to have an athletic trainer,” Schanck said. “The services that we’re able to provide in keeping athletes safe is pretty immeasurable.”

Schanck says it’s important parents ask districts about trainers, AEDs, and players’ safety because it could quite frankly be life or death.

Schanck says under Kentucky law, athletic trainers can now administer life-saving medications like EpiPens. She says if kids have asthma, allergies or diabetes, let the school athletic trainers know.

