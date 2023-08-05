Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Athletic trainer highlights importance of AEDs heading into high school football season

Still on the minds of many is the scary moment Damar Hamlin with the Buffalo Bills went into cardiac arrest on the field.
By Grason Passmore
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In just two weeks, Friday night lights return to the Commonwealth. High school football will be underway.

Still on the minds of many is the scary moment Damar Hamlin with the Buffalo Bills went into cardiac arrest on the field, and just weeks ago, Bronny James (LeBron James’ son) went into cardiac arrest.

These stories remind us of the importance of AEDs, and UK Sports Medicine says this year it’s really important you know how to use one.

When it comes to a medical emergency, especially any cardiac-related incident, it’s seconds that matter. Not minutes.

“This is in terms of what will result in a successful rehabilitation of that athlete and what will have some more adverse outcomes,” said Outreach Athletic Trainer Allie Schanck.

Like we saw last week when 18-year-old Bronny James went into cardiac arrest during a basketball practice, or earlier this year when Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during a Bills game, it was the athletic trainers that got to these players first.

“When there’s a delay or not an athletic trainer there, that’s when we see these more tragic outcomes. So parents, ask if your school has an athletic trainer, see if they have emergency action plans that are specific for each venue,” said Schanck.

Allie Schanck is an Outreach Athletic Trainer working in Garrard County Schools. Schanck has a portable AED with her at every game and every practice. They’ve ensured an AED is always within a minute’s distance..at the most. But she says this isn’t the case in every district.

“A lot of us athletic trainers look at it in a way that if you’re able to afford to have athletics, you should be able to afford to have an athletic trainer,” Schanck said. “The services that we’re able to provide in keeping athletes safe is pretty immeasurable.”

Schanck says it’s important parents ask districts about trainers, AEDs, and players’ safety because it could quite frankly be life or death.

Schanck says under Kentucky law, athletic trainers can now administer life-saving medications like EpiPens. She says if kids have asthma, allergies or diabetes, let the school athletic trainers know.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner identified the victim as 18-year-old Braxton Willoughby of Mt. Sterling.
Teen hit, killed by tire in I-75 construction zone
New regulations on delta 8 and hemp-derived substances went into effect in Kentucky on August 1.
Kentucky’s new regulations on delta-8 now in effect
The crash happened Friday morning on Cynthiana Road.
Coroner identifies man killed in Georgetown motorcycle crash
Coltin Claypoole was a member of the Mason County High School football team, head coach Joe...
Kentucky high school student killed in crash
Police say Andrea Willoughby was on an ATV early Sunday morning along Highway 213 South when a...
Community remembers Montgomery Co. woman killed in crash

Latest News

The new hall holds more than 400 beds.
Kentucky State University opens new residence hall
Coltin Claypoole (left, No. 82) was a member of the Mason County High School football team,...
Community mourns after Mason County High School football player killed in crash
DYLAN AND DEVIN OWENS
‘It was overwhelming happiness’: Knott Co. family welcomes baby girl on flood anniversary
Casper Burkhart
Golden Alert issued for Laurel Co. man