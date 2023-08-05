Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Bud Light controversy cost Anheuser-Busch $395 million in sales, report says

Anheuser-Busch cited a decline in U.S. sales during this year's second quarter due to its Bud...
Anheuser-Busch cited a decline in U.S. sales during this year's second quarter due to its Bud Light brand.(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Anheuser-Busch reports revenue fell by 10 percent last quarter, according to its latest earnings report.

The company reported it lost $395 million during second-quarter sales this year.

Thursday, the company said that U.S. revenue fell as sales of Bud Light slumped.

America’s former longtime No. 1 beer has faced backlash since April after sponsoring transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

The $395 million year-over-year revenue drop in North America during that period included sales in Canada, where revenue rose.

According to the report, that suggests the slump was isolated to the U.S. and that the losses on Bud Light may have been even greater.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner identified the victim as 18-year-old Braxton Willoughby of Mt. Sterling.
Teen hit, killed by tire in I-75 construction zone
New regulations on delta 8 and hemp-derived substances went into effect in Kentucky on August 1.
Kentucky’s new regulations on delta-8 now in effect
The crash happened Friday morning on Cynthiana Road.
Coroner identifies man killed in Georgetown motorcycle crash
Coltin Claypoole was a member of the Mason County High School football team, head coach Joe...
Kentucky high school student killed in crash
Police say Andrea Willoughby was on an ATV early Sunday morning along Highway 213 South when a...
Community remembers Montgomery Co. woman killed in crash

Latest News

In this photo taken from video, a man jumps on a car as a crowd runs through the street on...
Thousands overwhelm New York’s Union Square for streamer giveaway, tossing chairs and pounding cars
Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton (2) hauls in a touchdown pass as Washington linebacker...
Big Ten grabs Ducks, Huskies and AP source says Big 12 poised to take 3 more from reeling Pac-12
Authorities said first responders from several agencies were at the scene.
Idaho bus filled with teen campers crashes on winding highway, injuring 11
FILE - A pregnant woman stands for a portrait in Dallas, Thursday, May 18, 2023. On Friday,...
The first pill to treat postpartum depression has been approved by US health officials