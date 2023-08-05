First ‘ Lexington Unsung Heroes Ball’ honors several impactful community members

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The 2022-2023 Leadership Lexington class has launched the first Lexington Unsung Heroes Ball at the Longship Club on Saturday.

Event organizers said the ball aims to honor community members for their impactful contributions within Lexington that often go unnoticed.

Seven people who work in public and civil service positions are set to be honored for their efforts that benefited the greater good.

“While many organizations host award banquets within their industry, we recognized there weren’t any community-wide events that showcase why Lexington is such a great place to live,” said Project Leader Bilal El-Amin. “We are proud of the city we live in, and we want to be intentional in recognizing the good things happening here.”

The event kicks off at 6:00 p.m.

For more information on the Lexington Unsung Heroes Ball, visit www.lexheroball.org.

