Golden Alert issued for Madison Co. man

Richmond Police are searching for 32-year-old Jorge Martinez Rodriguez.
Richmond Police are searching for 32-year-old Jorge Martinez Rodriguez.(wkyt)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) -A Golden Alert is out of Madison County.

Richmond Police are searching for 32-year-old Jorge Martinez Rodriguez.

He was last seen in Richmond around 4:00 a.m. on July 31st.

Police say Rodriguez was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with an X-Box controller logo on the front, faded blue jeans, and black tennis shoes.

He is believed to be driving a silver Toyota Corolla with a Kentucky license plate reading 635ZWK.

He lives in Richmond and works in Lexington, and is considered to still be in the area.

Rodriguez is considered to be endangered and in need of his medication.

If you know where Rodriguez may be located, you are urged to contact Richmond Dispatch at (859)-624-4776.

