Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Update: Missing woman found safe in Whitley County

Photo Courtesy: Williamsburg Police
Photo Courtesy: Williamsburg Police(Williamsburg Police)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: Police tell WYMT Dana Wilson has been found safe.

Original Story: Police are asking for your help to find a missing woman in Whitley County.

Williamsburg Police say Dana Wilson, 56, of Williamsburg went missing on July 31st.

We are told she has health issues that require medication.

She was last seen driving a black 2019 Hyundai Kona, Kentucky license plate number 446-ZKW.

If you have any information on where she might be, please call 606-549-6017.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened Friday morning on Cynthiana Road.
Coroner identifies man killed in Georgetown motorcycle crash
Coltin Claypoole was a member of the Mason County High School football team, head coach Joe...
Kentucky high school student killed in crash
New regulations on delta 8 and hemp-derived substances went into effect in Kentucky on August 1.
Kentucky’s new regulations on delta-8 now in effect
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing
Earthquake seismograph
Earthquake detected in Central Kentucky

Latest News

Richmond Police are searching for 32-year-old Jorge Martinez Rodriguez.
Golden Alert issued for Madison Co. man
Coltin Claypoole (left, No. 82) was a member of the Mason County High School football team,...
Community mourns after Mason County High School football player killed in crash
Athletic trainer highlights importance of AEDs heading into high school football season
The new hall holds more than 400 beds.
Kentucky State University opens new residence hall