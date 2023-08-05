Everyday Kentucky
Kentucky State University opens new residence hall

The new hall holds more than 400 beds, and it comes a year after some of those students were told that the University didn’t have space for them.
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State University opened the doors to a brand new residence hall on Friday.

The new hall holds more than 400 beds, and it comes a year after some of those students were told that the University didn’t have space for them.

It’s almost time for Kentucky State University students to move in for a new academic year. It’s a time that Frankfort City Commissioner and KSU grad Katrisha Waldridge looks back on fondly. But she knows the move-in experience was difficult for some last year.

“I think it’s always uncomfortable for students and their parents coming in and being told that there’s not a room for them,” Waldridge said.

So Waldridge and current senior and Student Government Association President Savion Briggs are excited to see the solution to that problem taking shape.

“Looking from what we came from last year to this year, that’s something that we will not have to worry about,” said Briggs.

Briggs says students have already expressed excitement about moving in here and calling these spaces their home, but he also feels it will allow his fellow Thoroughbreds to see greater success in the classroom.

“I know me. Sometimes, I don’t feel like going to all the way to the library now we have put more study halls in the actual residence hall,” said Briggs.

These Thoroughbreds, past and present, hope others will see this brand new, 410-bed dorm as a sign the university cares about its student body.

“As a Frankfort official, I want them to be happy in Frankfort, and I want them to be comfortable. Because then they can stay here and pour back into being here,” Waldrige said.

Briggs says more than 400 students are set to move into the new hall, which has not yet been named.

Classes at Kentucky State begin Monday, August 21.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

