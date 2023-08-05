Everyday Kentucky
Man arrested on child pornography charges
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man from Greenup County faces child pornography related charges after investigators found inappropriate images on his phone, the Russell Police Department said Friday.

Investigators said information from the online group Predator Poachers helped lead them to the arrest on Thursday. Group members lured the suspect to a South Shore, Kentucky, location under the pretense he was meeting an underage girl.

Austin J. Hardin, 20, who’s from South Shore, is charged with 10 counts of possession or viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance of a minor.

A joint investigation between the Greenup County Sheriff’s Office and the Russell Police Department led to investigators finding child sexual abuse material on the suspect’s phone.

Hardin was taken to the Greenup County Detention Center. His bond is $100,000.

