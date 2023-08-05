Everyday Kentucky
Man injured in Lexington shooting

Shooting
Shooting(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police say just before 10 p.m. Friday evening, officers were called out to the 300 block of Peachtree Road for reports of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found a male with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with reported non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information is available and detectives from the Personal Crimes Section are investigating.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app at www.p3tips.com.

