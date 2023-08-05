Tates Creek Confident In Year 2 Under Jonathan Hawks

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Tates Creek Commodores are the preseason favorites to win the Class 6A 7th District title, but the team says they have aspirations beyond that.

The Commodores finished their 2022 campaign 5-7 in their first year under Head Coach Jonathan Hawks. With an entire off-season under the new system, the team says they feel confident heading into this year.

“We got a full year to really develop, get stronger, wiser, and you know, the last three years we haven’t had that, and it’s really a great feeling to know all these coaches care and they come to every workout,” said senior inside linebacker Logan Julian. “They give the best to us, so we give the best to them.”

Senior quarterback Andrew Witherington is leading the way for the offense. He threw for over 1,400 yards and 15 touchdowns last season, rushing for over 200 yards and another two scores.

“He [Coach Hawks] expects a lot out of us as a senior class and we’re stepping up into that role of being a leader and being a senior,” Witherington said.

Hawks says the difference for Creek this year has been the mental approach.

“We don’t have anything to prove to anybody else. We’ve just got to prove to ourselves that everything we’re putting in, we’re willing to put out when it’s game day,” Hawks said. “These kids understand that it’s a mentality that goes beyond the game of football.”

As for talks of winning the district, the Commodores have heard it.

“We’re looking for region and going to Kroger [Field], so you know, it’s nice to hear, but it doesn’t change how we approach and attack every game or even scrimmages,” Julian added.

As the Tates Creek field is being renovated this off-season, they’ve had to practice on a grass field at Henry Clay. They’re set to take their new home field September 1, but they open the season with back-to-back away games, beginning with Eastern on August 18.

