UK Football Hosts Fan Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s officially football season here in the bluegrass. Friday, UK Football held it’s annual Media Day, but Saturday was for the Big Blue Nation: Fan Day.

UK says nearly 3,500 fans came out to check out this year’s team.

UK football is family. pic.twitter.com/rzGCs9mGBk — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) August 5, 2023

Head Coach Mark Stoops said his team gets a little more juiced when there’s an audience.

“We have time but we have to have a better sense of urgency to get better every day and our players need to continue to have that understanding, because you get out here in this heat -- today was beautiful, but you get out here between the ups and downs, you’ve got to just continue to push,” Stoops said after practice. “We’ve got to push them through it. I think we have a good football team and we’re off to a good start.”

The players described it as a tough and physical two hours of practice.

“Anytime you have a fan day or anything like that where we let the fans come out and watch us, we love it,” said senior defensive lineman, Octavious Oxendine. “It starts with you all, without you all we’re nothing. It’s better to have you guys come out. It’s amazing. Look at you guys and we make more plays. It gives us energy, but it’s hot out here. It’s fun.”

Fifth-year tight end Brenden Bates agreed. This was the fourth practice of fall camp for the Wildcats.

“This practice was very physical. Definitely the most physical one we’ve had and we’ve only been in pads two days. It was a huge jump from yesterday’s practice and that’s what you’re looking for.”

The Wildcats open the season exactly one month from today against Ball State at Kroger Field.

