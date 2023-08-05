Everyday Kentucky
UK Women’s Basketball Coach Kyra Elzy Hosts Give Back Camp


Kyra Elzy talks to campers at her second Give Back Camp
Kyra Elzy talks to campers at her second Give Back Camp(WKYT)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -UK Women’s Basketball Head Coach Kyra Elzy and her foundation, On The 5, hosted the second annual Kyra Elzy Give Back Camp Saturday at Tates Creek High School.

Elzy’s Give Back Camp is different from other basketball camps, because it includes sessions that teach girls life skills. She says “life skills through sports is the heart of the Kyra Elzy foundation, which aims to encourage success academically, athletically, and in service to the community.”

Around seventy girls grades six through eight had ice breakers, lunch, lessons on social media, empowerment, and academics, followed by a clinic with some of the UK Women’s Basketball team, plus a Q&A session, photos and autographs.

“You need it for life after basketball. Basketball is the fun part, but it teaches us so much about teamwork, community service, confidence in yourself, how to win, how to lose, so a lot of life lessons,” Elzy said. “The first part of the camp is the classroom session. They’re going to work on leadership today, public speaking, social media, and academics, and then we’ll have the basketball portion of it.”

Elzy said her Wildcats squad finished up their final summer practice on Friday.

