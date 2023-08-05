Everyday Kentucky
Whitley Sheriff's Department at the scene of fatal crash

Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash generic(Pixabay)
By Keaton Hall
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in Whitley County are on the scene of a fatal crash.

Police say there was a collision near the intersection of KY Highway 90 and US 25.

Officials with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office say they expect the road will likely be closed until 6 p.m.

Officials advise using alternative routes on I75 or KY 511 to Kentucky 26.

Kentucky State Police are leading the investigation.

