Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

18-year-old drowns in Rockcastle River

18-year-old drowns in Rockcastle River
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI, Ky. (WKYT) - The London-Laurel Rescue Squad says just before 5 p.m. on Saturday, they were called for a possible drowning near Bee Rock Trail close to Rockcastle River.

The agency says an 18-year-old resident of Pulaski County was seen going under water while swimming and did not surface.

Rescuers deployed boats and divers to the scene. After searching the area, Pulaski County divers made a positive find on the body and began a recovery mission.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened Friday morning on Cynthiana Road.
Coroner identifies man killed in Georgetown motorcycle crash
New regulations on delta 8 and hemp-derived substances went into effect in Kentucky on August 1.
Kentucky’s new regulations on delta-8 now in effect
Coltin Claypoole was a member of the Mason County High School football team, head coach Joe...
Kentucky high school student killed in crash
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing
Earthquake seismograph
Earthquake detected in Central Kentucky

Latest News

Fundraiser held tonight to build recovery center in Richmond
Fundraiser held tonight to build recovery center in Richmond
Thousands gathered in Western Kentucky for the 143rd annual Fancy Farm Picnic.
Spicy BBQ and hot political speeches at annual Fancy Farm Picnic
Crews battled a massive blaze for several hours.
Tri-County Flea Market destroyed in fire
Man injured in Lexington shooting
WATCH | Man injured in Lexington shooting