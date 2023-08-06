Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Severe Weather Threat for the Overnight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Severe weather chances for late tonight as we transition into Monday. Temps will be muggy with most centralized in the upper 80s. Pop-up showers could continue on and off throughout the day.

The showers that will come this evening are going to bring about a damaging wind risk - seeing potentially wind gusts as high as 50 mph. There will also be a heavy localized rain threat - that could lead to potential flash flooding risk. Make sure you have the WKYT weather app downloaded to stay alert as the storms come in the overnight.

We will dry out by Tuesday, seeing cooler temps and calm conditions, but the rain won’t stay away for long as we will see some storm activity as we go into the end of next week.

Have a great Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.