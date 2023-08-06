Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Severe Weather Threat for the Overnight

FastCast Sunday Morning | Meteorologist Alexa Minton Tracking Severe Weather Chances
By Alexa Minton
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Severe weather chances for late tonight as we transition into Monday. Temps will be muggy with most centralized in the upper 80s. Pop-up showers could continue on and off throughout the day.

The showers that will come this evening are going to bring about a damaging wind risk - seeing potentially wind gusts as high as 50 mph. There will also be a heavy localized rain threat - that could lead to potential flash flooding risk. Make sure you have the WKYT weather app downloaded to stay alert as the storms come in the overnight.

We will dry out by Tuesday, seeing cooler temps and calm conditions, but the rain won’t stay away for long as we will see some storm activity as we go into the end of next week.

Have a great Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New regulations on delta 8 and hemp-derived substances went into effect in Kentucky on August 1.
Kentucky’s new regulations on delta-8 now in effect
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Richmond Police are searching for 32-year-old Jorge Martinez Rodriguez.
Golden Alert issued for Madison Co. man
Rescue crews on Rockcastle River where authorities say 18-year-old drowned
18-year-old drowns in Rockcastle River
Shooting
Man injured in Lexington shooting

Latest News

FastCast Sunday Morning | Meteorologist Alexa Minton Tracking Severe Weather Chances
FastCast Sunday Morning | Meteorologist Alexa Minton Tracking Severe Weather Chances
A cold front will spark strong to severe storms Sunday night into Monday.
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
A cold front will spark strong to severe storms Sunday night into Monday. The strongest storms...
Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Strong Storms Cold Turn Severe Sunday Night into Monday
7 Day WKYT
Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Mainly Dry and Steamy Temps for Saturday