East Jessamine Football Looks To Turn It Around In 2023

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -The East Jessamine football team has fought through adversity over the past few seasons, winning two games since 2019, but 2023 could be the year the Jaguars return to their winning ways, thanks to added depth and experience.

East Jessamine’s 2022 season went about as bad as it could have gone; Coach Mike Bowlin compared it to a train wreck, but despite the 0-10 record, Bowlin said there were positives.

“Our numbers at the end of last year were as high as they’ve ever been even though we were basically having a train wreck of a season, and that gave me encouragement that our coaches were doing it right. Our locker room was okay. Our kids really believed in what we were doing.”

Part of the problem last year was youth and inexperience. That could pay off this year.

“We got everybody back. We lost a few pieces last year, but for the most part we’ve got everybody back on the offensive and defensive lines,” Bowlin said. “We really feel like at the line of scrimmage we’re going to be much improved. Most of our skill kids are back. So we really feel like last year was kind of a learning experience for us.”

Another reason the Jaguars are optimistic heading into the season, is seven new opponents on the schedule.

“We basically had the same schedule the past two years, so this year we have a new schedule. So this year we’re going to see new teams, new players and new plays,” said Isaac Johnson, a senior wide receiver and punter. “We’re all just really excited to get out here and practice together and just getting better every day.”

For a team that hasn’t tasted victory since September of 2021, they’re hungry to find the win column.

“I think it’s the most important thing of the season, the first win of the year. Now after we win it, there will be other things to go. The first notch on the belt, we’ve got to get back to winning and singing the old victory song,” Bowlin said.

East Jessamine opens the season on August 18 against Wayne County.

