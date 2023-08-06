EKU Football Looks Toward 2023 Season At Media Day

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) -Sunday was media day for EKU football, and after a first-round playoff exit last season, the Colonels are coming in to this year with a chip on their shoulder and ready to make some waves.

They have five practices under the belt for fall camp as they prepare for a season in the new United Athletic Conference (UAC). While the name is new, EKU’s approach is not.

“Every time I step on the field I want to win, and whether it’s Kentucky, Cincinnati or whoever, you know, it’s important to win. We work way too hard to go out there and not win,” said Head Coach Walt Wells. “EKU was known to be a consistent winner there for a long time under Coach Roy Kidd, and we have to continue to work our way back to that and create our own history.”

Quarterback Parker McKinney is back for his redshirt senior season in Richmond.

Last year he threw for nearly 4,000 yards and a school-record 33 touchdowns. He is EKU’s career leader in total offense, touchdown passes, passing yards, pass completions, and pass attempts, but right now he’s just focused on leading this year’s offense.

“I feel like we have a great group of guys this year who really love football. We have a really tough camp schedule, I would venture to say it’s probably tougher than a lot of other places, but we kind of all embrace it as a team and going out there and look forward to getting work in. We do bring some pieces back, but we do have a lot of new faces out there that we’re trying to, you know, get involved and get on the same page as a lot of those new guys as well.”

The EKU defense gave up over twenty points in every game last year but one, but they say as a unit they are working to put a stop to that.

“We’re coming back harder. We definitely want to do a lot better,” said Ryan Jackson, a junior defensive lineman. “We want to put a little more emphasis on doing our jobs and being in the right gaps for all of our run fits, that way we can limit those big rushing games we had.”

EKU opens their 2023 campaign with back-to-back road games, starting September 2 at Cincinnati.

