Fundraiser held tonight to build recovery center in Richmond

By Jessica Umbro
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Richmond-based nonprofit Enrich, which assists those in active addiction recovery, hosted a fundraiser for their new downtown headquarters.

“At every turn, we have realized how much the community has wanted this and recognized that this is needed,” said India Kirstein, President and Co-Founder of Enrich.

Participants could run or walk the nearly four-kilometer course to show their support.

“Coming out of that life can be pretty difficult and if the community needs to be here to make a race happen, a community really has to rally around people to start finding their new life,” said participant Robert Purdy.

The focus of the night was to rally behind those struggling was addiction and to support those who had lost loved ones to addiction.

“It’s great to see how many people are here caring about our community, and it reminds me how much of a friendly community we have here in Richmond,” said participant Abby Ridout.

Tonight’s event served as a reminder to see things from another person’s perspective, and to walk a mile in someone else’s shoes.

“Just a little bit of empathy and passion and love for others goes a long way,” said participant Patricia Barron. “We’re all in this together and all of us are just one step from being in someone else’s shoes.”

And that with power in numbers, communities can assist those in their time of need.

“We are here for people who are ready to start over and we want to help them start over well,” said Kirstein.

For more information about Enrich and how to donate or get involved with their mission, visit their website.

