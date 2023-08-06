Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking a cold front, which will spark strong to severe storms tonight and Monday. The strongest storms could produce damaging wind, hail, flash flooding, and dangerous lightning.

We’ll dry out on Tuesday and for the majority of Wednesday.

Another weather maker arrives, late on Wednesday, sparking more showers and storms, which will stick around through late next week into the weekend.

Expect highs around normal, which is 87 for Lexington. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

