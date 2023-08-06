Everyday Kentucky
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

Tracking Strong to Severe Storms
Tracking a cold front, which will spark strong to severe storms tonight and Monday.
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking a cold front, which will spark strong to severe storms tonight and Monday. The strongest storms could produce damaging wind, hail, flash flooding, and dangerous lightning.

We’ll dry out on Tuesday and for the majority of Wednesday.

Another weather maker arrives, late on Wednesday, sparking more showers and storms, which will stick around through late next week into the weekend.

Expect highs around normal, which is 87 for Lexington. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

7day forecast WKYT
Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Severe Weather Threat for the Overnight
A cold front will spark strong to severe storms Sunday night into Monday.
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast