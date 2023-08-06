Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

Everyday Kentucky
Strong Storms Cold Turn Severe Sunday Night into Monday
A cold front will spark strong to severe storms Sunday night into Monday.
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking a parade of weather makers over the next seven days.

A cold front will spark strong to severe storms Sunday night into Monday. The strongest storms could produce damaging wind, hail, and dangerous lightning.

We’ll dry out on Tuesday and for the majority of Wednesday.

Another weather maker arrives late on Wednesday sparking more showers and storms as we end the week.

Expect highs around normal, which is 87 for Lexington. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

