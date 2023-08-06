Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Kentucky Newsmakers 8/6: FCPS Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins

Kentucky Newsmakers
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest edition of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins.

It’s back-to-school time in Kentucky, and students, parents, teachers and staff members are getting ready for the new year, and nobody is busier than the superintendent coordinating the team.

Dr. Demetrus Liggins has led Fayette County Public Schools since June of 2021, when he brought two decades of teaching and leadership experience to the job.

The busses are about to roll, and more than 40,000 students are about to enter classrooms on 70 different campuses in Lexington and focus on the future.

The district is diverse, and Liggins has often said there’s a commitment to helping each student reach their full potential.

This summer, Fayette County approved a pay raise for teachers with starting pay now topping $50,000 a year.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New regulations on delta 8 and hemp-derived substances went into effect in Kentucky on August 1.
Kentucky’s new regulations on delta-8 now in effect
Rescue crews on Rockcastle River where authorities say 18-year-old drowned
18-year-old drowns in Rockcastle River
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Shooting
Man injured in Lexington shooting
Richmond Police are searching for 32-year-old Jorge Martinez Rodriguez.
Golden Alert issued for Madison Co. man

Latest News

Child psychologist weighs in on back to school anxiety
Child psychologist weighs in on back to school anxiety
Fatal crash generic
Whitley Sheriff’s Department responds to fatal crash near Cumberland Falls Highway
Man crashes ATV
Eastern Kentucky man killed in ATV crash
Fundraiser held tonight to build recovery center in Richmond
WATCH | Fundraiser held tonight to build recovery center in Richmond