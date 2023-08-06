Kentucky Newsmakers 8/6: FCPS Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest edition of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins.

It’s back-to-school time in Kentucky, and students, parents, teachers and staff members are getting ready for the new year, and nobody is busier than the superintendent coordinating the team.

Dr. Demetrus Liggins has led Fayette County Public Schools since June of 2021, when he brought two decades of teaching and leadership experience to the job.

The busses are about to roll, and more than 40,000 students are about to enter classrooms on 70 different campuses in Lexington and focus on the future.

The district is diverse, and Liggins has often said there’s a commitment to helping each student reach their full potential.

This summer, Fayette County approved a pay raise for teachers with starting pay now topping $50,000 a year.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.