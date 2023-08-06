Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

KSP investigating deadly UTV crash

.
.(WYMT)
By RJ Johnson
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is dead following a UTV crash in Breathitt County.

The crash happened at approximately 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Kentucky State Police said Kenneth White, 66, of Lost Creek lost control of a side-by-side and struck a tree.

White was transported to Kentucky River Medical Center, where he later died.

His body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s officer for autopsy and toxicology.

Police say no seat belts or helmets were worn at the time of the crash.

Kentucky State Police is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New regulations on delta 8 and hemp-derived substances went into effect in Kentucky on August 1.
Kentucky’s new regulations on delta-8 now in effect
Rescue crews on Rockcastle River where authorities say 18-year-old drowned
18-year-old drowns in Rockcastle River
Crews battled a massive blaze for several hours.
Tri-County Flea Market destroyed in fire
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Shooting
Man injured in Lexington shooting

Latest News

Kentucky Newsmakers
Kentucky Newsmakers 8/6: FCPS Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins
Child psychologist weighs in on back to school anxiety
Child psychologist weighs in on back to school anxiety
Fatal crash generic
Whitley Sheriff’s Department responds to fatal crash near Cumberland Falls Highway
Catholic Diocese of Lexington
Group of volunteers from Lexington rebuild home for flood survivors