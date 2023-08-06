Everyday Kentucky
Lexington Sporting Club Earns First Road Win

Lexington Sporting Club (5-10-6) defeated the Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC (10-4-5) at Future Legends Field on Saturday night, giving club it's the first road win.
Lexington SC's Ates Diouf
Lexington SC's Ates Diouf(Lexington Sporting Club)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WINDSOR, Co. (WKYT) -Lexington Sporting Club (5-10-6) defeated the Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC (10-4-5) at Future Legends Field on Saturday night, giving club it’s the first road win.

Lexington struck early, when Ates Diouf scored in the fourth minute. The home club bounced-back, scoring one of their own in the 28th minute.

The match went into a lightning delay for over an hour just before the half. When they resumed, Northern Colorado would score quickly, then again just after the second half began to take a 3-1 lead.

Diouf scored his second brace against the Hailstorm in the 65th minute after an assist by Tate Robertson on a free kick.

In the 74th minute, Robertson equalized the match for Lexington.

In stoppage time, Diouf would score his hat trick in the 90+5th minute off an assist by Charlie Machell to win the match. It also marked the first hat trick in club history.

The win gives Lexington 21 points playoff points, standing at 10th in the league standings. The Hailstorm dropped to 2nd in the league.

Next up for Lexington SC, the boys in green return home on August 12 in a revenge match against CV Fuego FC.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

