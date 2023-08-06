Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Man dies after single-car crash

(Arizona's Family)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANNONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) -A death investigation is underway after a man died in a crash.

The Boyd County Coroner Mark Hammond identified the victim as Marvin (Sean) Hogsten, 51, of Ashland, Kentucky.

The crash happened on Saturday, near the intersection of Shopes Creek Road and Keyser Creek Road in Cannonsburg, according to a news release from the Boyd County Coroner.

First responders began rescue operations, but Hogsten was later pronounced dead, according to the coroner’s office.

The death is under investigation by Boyd County Sheriff’s Office and the Boyd County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New regulations on delta 8 and hemp-derived substances went into effect in Kentucky on August 1.
Kentucky’s new regulations on delta-8 now in effect
Rescue crews on Rockcastle River where authorities say 18-year-old drowned
18-year-old drowns in Rockcastle River
Crews battled a massive blaze for several hours.
Tri-County Flea Market destroyed in fire
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Shooting
Man injured in Lexington shooting

Latest News

Breathitt County Public Library
EKY library receives award for defying the odds
.
KSP investigating deadly UTV crash
Kentucky Newsmakers
Kentucky Newsmakers 8/6: FCPS Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins
Child psychologist weighs in on back to school anxiety
Child psychologist weighs in on back to school anxiety