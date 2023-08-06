Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Tri-County Flea Market destroyed in fire

Crews battled a massive blaze for several hours.
Crews battled a massive blaze for several hours.(Pulaski County)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews in Pulaski County were fighting a major structure fire Friday night.

According to posts on social media, firefighters and first responders were called out to the blaze in Burnside at Tri-County Flea Market, known as “The Barn.”

It took multiple agencies several hours to get the fire under control.

They even stretched several hoses across lanes of Highway 27 to pull water to the site of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened Friday morning on Cynthiana Road.
Coroner identifies man killed in Georgetown motorcycle crash
New regulations on delta 8 and hemp-derived substances went into effect in Kentucky on August 1.
Kentucky’s new regulations on delta-8 now in effect
Coltin Claypoole was a member of the Mason County High School football team, head coach Joe...
Kentucky high school student killed in crash
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing
Earthquake seismograph
Earthquake detected in Central Kentucky

Latest News

Man injured in Lexington shooting
WATCH | Man injured in Lexington shooting
13 ‘Back to School Rallies’ hosted in Central Ky.
WATCH | 13 ‘Back to School Rallies’ hosted in Central Ky.
Fatal crash generic
Whitley Sheriff’s Department at the scene of fatal crash
Shooting
Man injured in Lexington shooting